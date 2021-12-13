Advertisement

NY AG hopefuls exit race after James seeks reelection

By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 4:10 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) - All five Democrats who had announced campaigns to succeed Letitia James as New York’s attorney general have now withdrawn from the race after she said she would seek reelection rather than run for governor.

The last two hopefuls announced Monday that they had ended their campaigns. They were Assemblyman Clyde Vanel, of Queens, and former state Department of Financial Services Superintendent Mario Vullo.

Three other Democrats had previously announced they were exiting the race.

That leaves the Democratic primary field open for James, at least for now. She suspended her campaign for governor Thursday.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

