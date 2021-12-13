Advertisement

NY ski resorts hoping to build on stellar 2020-21 season

(WCAX)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 7:21 AM EST
LAKE PLACID, N.Y. (AP) - New York’s ski resorts are hoping to build on a 2020-21 season that saw them supplant Vermont as the third-biggest ski and snowboard state in the U.S., behind Colorado and California.

The COVID-19 pandemic is considered a significant factor as the appetite for outdoor recreation was strong.

In addition, Vermont’s strict quarantine rules on outsiders crossing the state line may have led to more people staying away.

Those restrictions have been lifted, and the Albany Times-Union reports demand has been high for season passes in both Vermont and New York.

New York had 4.2 million skier visits last year, while Vermont had 3.5 million.

