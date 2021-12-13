Advertisement

Omicron variant not yet detected in Burlington wastewater screening

Burlington wastewater treatment plant-File photo
Burlington wastewater treatment plant-File photo(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 5:20 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The omicron variant of COVID has not yet been detected in Burlington’s wastewater.

The city announced Monday that in the city’s first screening for the new variant, omicron was not detected.

The city says delta continues to be the dominant strain locally.

The next set of weekly results is expected to come by Thursday, Dec. 16.

