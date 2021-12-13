Advertisement

Plattsburgh City police issue temporary phone number

The temporary phone number is: (518) 726-0794
The temporary phone number is: (518) 726-0794(MGN)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 12:07 AM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PLATTSBURGH, Vt. (WCAX) - A downed tree knocked out the Plattsburgh City Police Department’s phone lines. The department has issued a temporary phone number for non-emergent calls.

The number is: (518) 726-0794

You can still call 911 with emergencies, but police ask you to use the temporary number for all other calls until further notice. They say if you get a busy signal, keep calling back.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Fairfield driver sustained life-threatening injuries and later died at the hospital.
Young man killed in St. Albans car crash
City crews clear out the Sears Lane homeless encampment on Friday.
Burlington Progressives call homeless camp eviction “unconscionable”
Signs of Alzheimer's to look for this holiday season
Spotting Alzheimer’s in loved ones this holiday season
Housefire on Horseshoe Drive in Williston
Six area crews respond to Williston house fire
Connecticut man facing charges of child sex crimes committed in Vermont
CNN producer charged with committing sex crimes at Vt. home

Latest News

Hundreds run in ugly sweaters for a 5K
Rotary Club hosts ugly sweater run in South Burlington
Restoring an old bell to honor a student that passed
Bringing back a bell back to life to honor late Hazen Union High School student
Thousands of Vermonters and New Yorker's in the dark after high winds knock out power
Thousands without power as high winds knock down power lines
Former CNN producer arrested after luring minors to engage in sexual activit
Former CNN producer arrested for engaging minors in sexual activity in Ludlow home
Franklin county parents gather for emergency meeting
Franklin West Supervisory Union Administrators hold emergency meeting