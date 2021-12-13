Plattsburgh City police issue temporary phone number

PLATTSBURGH, Vt. (WCAX) - A downed tree knocked out the Plattsburgh City Police Department’s phone lines. The department has issued a temporary phone number for non-emergent calls.

The number is: (518) 726-0794

You can still call 911 with emergencies, but police ask you to use the temporary number for all other calls until further notice. They say if you get a busy signal, keep calling back.

