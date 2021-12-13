Police investigating early morning burglary in Grafton

GRAFTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont State Police are investigating a burglary that happened early Sunday morning.

Police say three suspects broke into a garage on Townshend Road in Grafton. They say the suspects stole several items from the garage and took off in a car.

Anyone with information is asked to call VSP’s Westminster Barracks at (802)722-4600.

