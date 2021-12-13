Advertisement

Research trials still underway for a vaccine for kids under 5

By WCAX News Team
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 8:27 AM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont’s health commissioner says research trials are still underway for a vaccine for kids under the age of 5.

Dr. Mark Levine says it all comes down to the risk benefit ratio.

Top health experts have to decide if a young child vaccine has the kind of benefits they’re looking for.

Levine says the level of illness and the threat to the health of people under age five is much less than any other age group. Parents of young children will have to wait for the trials to conclude.

“They don’t wanna immediately have their very young child vaccinated. If they haven’t seen the kinds of side effects experience, the kind of efficacy that the vaccine can provide and sort of think, figure out a risk benefit ratio for themselves. But it won’t be approved if that risk benefit ratio is not highly, highly in favor of the benefit to the under five each group,” said Dr. Levine.

Dr. Levine calls it a big decision that won’t be made until months into the new year.

