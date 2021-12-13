Restoration project to begin at wildlife management area

MILTON, Vt. (AP) - The Vermont Department of Fish and Wildlife says a sandplain restoration project is going to begin at the Sandbar Wildlife Management Area in Milton.

The first step of the project, along U.S. Route 2, will be the timber harvest that will remove some red pine, the non-native black locust, Japanese Larch, and honeysuckle.

Fish and Wildlife Commissioner Christopher Herrick says the project will restore the native pitch pine and oak habitat and that sandplain forests have been lost primarily to development.

