Advertisement

School superintendent apologizes for pandemic fund stipends

By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 8:02 AM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. JOHNSBURY, Vt. (AP) - A Vermont school superintendent is apologizing to his school board for authorizing $2,000 payments to all district employees with unused pandemic relief money.

Members of the St. Johnsbury School board say they’re OK with the payments, but felt they should have been informed.

The payments were approved by the Vermont Agency of Education.

Superintendent Brian Ricca says he made a mistake by not informing the board and he is sorry. The district received nearly $850,000 in federal funds.

More than half the money was spent on emergency purchases. Ricca says he authorized the stipends to retain employees and improve morale.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Most Read

The Fairfield driver sustained life-threatening injuries and later died at the hospital.
Young man killed in St. Albans car crash
City crews clear out the Sears Lane homeless encampment on Friday.
Burlington Progressives call homeless camp eviction “unconscionable”
Connecticut man facing charges of child sex crimes committed in Vermont
CNN producer charged with committing sex crimes at Vt. home
FWSU administrators meet with concerned parents during an emergency forum
Franklin County parents confront school district about teacher sex charges
Signs of Alzheimer's to look for this holiday season
Spotting Alzheimer’s in loved ones this holiday season

Latest News

Vermont’s health commissioner says research trials are still underway for a vaccine for kids...
Research trials still underway for a vaccine for kids under 5
FILE photo.
Gov. Scott designates Monday as Air Quality Awareness Day
Vermont’s health commissioner says research trials are still underway for a vaccine for kids...
Research trials still underway for a vaccine for kids under 5
Burlington Church Street and Main Street
Traffic Alert: Expect more delays along Burlington’s Main Street
FILE photo.
Grant will provide housing for human trafficking survivors