School superintendent apologizes for pandemic fund stipends

ST. JOHNSBURY, Vt. (AP) - A Vermont school superintendent is apologizing to his school board for authorizing $2,000 payments to all district employees with unused pandemic relief money.

Members of the St. Johnsbury School board say they’re OK with the payments, but felt they should have been informed.

The payments were approved by the Vermont Agency of Education.

Superintendent Brian Ricca says he made a mistake by not informing the board and he is sorry. The district received nearly $850,000 in federal funds.

More than half the money was spent on emergency purchases. Ricca says he authorized the stipends to retain employees and improve morale.

