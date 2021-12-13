Schumer concludes tour of all 62 NY counties for 23rd time

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (AP) - For the 23rd year, New York Sen. Chuck Schumer is concluding his annual tour of all 62 counties in New York state.

The Democrat said Sunday he was winding up the year-long tour with trips to Schenectady and Wyoming counties.

The tour was Schumer’s first as U.S. Senate majority leader.

He says residents’ concerns have shifted during the pandemic while many focused last year on vaccines and when they would be available, this year he has heard from many individuals and businesses who are struggling to keep going even as the economy has rebounded.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.