Second Christmas drive-by in Waterbury a success

By Melissa Cooney
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 1:39 AM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
WATERBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - A drive-thru Christmas experience put a lot of smiles on people’s faces Sunday.

For the second year, the Waterbury Rotary Club organized a Drive-by Santa in the Park.

Families stayed in their cars, waved to Santa and other Christmas characters, and received a gift, all while staying socially distant.

Organizers say this event was such a hit last year that they felt compelled to do it again.

“Last year, we had no idea how many people to expect. We ran out of gifts in the first 15 minutes, and this year we’ve got a lot more gifts because Santa’s elves give every child a gift as they drive through the line,” Dan McKibben of the Waterbury Rotary Club.

McKibben says the event drew around 200 kids again this year.

