Sen. Cory Booker headlines party fundraiser in New Hampshire

Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J.
Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J.(Source: AP Photo/Amanda Andrade-Rhoades)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 7:43 AM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP) - New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker praised the president for his handling of the pandemic and accused Republicans of spreading misinformation while headlining a Democratic Party fundraiser in New Hampshire Saturday.

WMUR-TV reports that Booker spoke to several hundred Democratic faithful who gathered in Manchester for the New Hampshire Democratic Party’s first major in-person event since the beginning of the pandemic.

Booker called President Joe Biden “a man of towering decency” who worked hard to deal with the pandemic and help working Americans.

He said Republicans are more interested in spreading lies and misinformation than encouraging people to get vaccinations and boosters.

