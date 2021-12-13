Advertisement

Sheriff: 1 dead, 13 injured in shooting at vigil in Texas

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said the shooting happened when about 50 people were gathered...
Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said the shooting happened when about 50 people were gathered for a celebration of life in Baytown, Texas, about 25 miles west of Houston.(Gray News, file)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 12:29 AM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - One person was killed and at least 13 others were injured Sunday night in a drive-by shooting during a candlelight vigil near Houston, a sheriff said.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said the shooting happened around 6:40 p.m. when about 50 people were gathered for a celebration of life near North Market Loop in Baytown, about 25 miles west of Houston.

“Right as they were releasing the balloons up into the air was when the vehicle came,” he said. “Almost at that exact time is when they opened fire into a crowd.”

One of the wounded was taken to a hospital by helicopter, Gonzalez said. One of the injured was believed to be a young child, he said.

Gonzalez said it was too early to know whether the shooting may be gang-related.

“Those bullets don’t have eyes or anything, so it just puts everybody at risk,” Gonzalez said.

One witness, Sidney Williams, told KTRK-TV that “people were screaming and running to their cars.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Fairfield driver sustained life-threatening injuries and later died at the hospital.
Young man killed in St. Albans car crash
City crews clear out the Sears Lane homeless encampment on Friday.
Burlington Progressives call homeless camp eviction “unconscionable”
Signs of Alzheimer's to look for this holiday season
Spotting Alzheimer’s in loved ones this holiday season
Housefire on Horseshoe Drive in Williston
Six area crews respond to Williston house fire
Connecticut man facing charges of child sex crimes committed in Vermont
CNN producer charged with committing sex crimes at Vt. home

Latest News

Drivers should expect traffic delays on Main Street between Battery and South Union Streets...
Traffic Alert: Expect delays along Burlington’s Main Street
Burlington International Airport in South Burlington
Emergency landing at BTV airport during windstorm
FWSU administrators meet with concerned parents during an emergency forum
Franklin County parents confront school district about teacher sex charges
In this image taken from Brooklyn Center Police Officer Jeffrey Sommers' police body cam video...
Potter trial enters second week with medical examiner to testify