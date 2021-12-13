Advertisement

Snowmobile safety classes available in person or online

FILE Photo.
FILE Photo.(WLUC)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 7:23 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - Snowmobile safety education classes are being offered in-person and online in New Hampshire.

The New Hampshire Fish and Game Department said the online safety courses provide a convenient option for students to obtain their New Hampshire Rider Certificate at their own pace, while learning key safety information.

Those interested in attending a class or signing up for an online safety class can register online.

To operate a snowmobile or off-highway recreational vehicle in New Hampshire, any person age 12 or older must have either a valid motor vehicle driver’s license or have successfully completed an approved safety education class.

