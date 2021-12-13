South Burlington Rotary hosts Ugly Sweater Fun Run/Walk

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Ugly sweaters were on the move throughout South Burlington Sunday.

More than 100 people sporting holiday attire participated in the 5th annual Ugly Sweater Fun Run/Walk.

The South Burlington Rotary Club hosted the event at Tuttle Middle School.

People could either run the 5k or walk the 2.5k.

Last year’s event was a virtual ugly mask contest, but organizers say it’s so much better to be back in person.

“The goal is to have fun and to bring smiles to people’s faces. Especially in the past couple of years, it’s been a challenge. But since day one, the ugly sweaters, you can see with everybody around -- just smiles,” Jay Pasackow of the South Burlington Rotary Club.

A runner from each age group got a prize for wearing the ugliest sweater.

