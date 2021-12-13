Advertisement

South Burlington Rotary hosts Ugly Sweater Fun Run/Walk

By Cam Smith
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 1:24 AM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Ugly sweaters were on the move throughout South Burlington Sunday.

More than 100 people sporting holiday attire participated in the 5th annual Ugly Sweater Fun Run/Walk.

The South Burlington Rotary Club hosted the event at Tuttle Middle School.

People could either run the 5k or walk the 2.5k.

Last year’s event was a virtual ugly mask contest, but organizers say it’s so much better to be back in person.

“The goal is to have fun and to bring smiles to people’s faces. Especially in the past couple of years, it’s been a challenge. But since day one, the ugly sweaters, you can see with everybody around -- just smiles,” Jay Pasackow of the South Burlington Rotary Club.

A runner from each age group got a prize for wearing the ugliest sweater.

Related Stories:

Ugly Sweater Fun Walk kicks off in South Burlington

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Fairfield driver sustained life-threatening injuries and later died at the hospital.
Young man killed in St. Albans car crash
City crews clear out the Sears Lane homeless encampment on Friday.
Burlington Progressives call homeless camp eviction “unconscionable”
Signs of Alzheimer's to look for this holiday season
Spotting Alzheimer’s in loved ones this holiday season
Housefire on Horseshoe Drive in Williston
Six area crews respond to Williston house fire
Connecticut man facing charges of child sex crimes committed in Vermont
CNN producer charged with committing sex crimes at Vt. home

Latest News

Santa Claus and other Christmas characters waved to passing cars
Second Christmas drive-by in Waterbury a success
Drivers should expect traffic delays on Main Street between Battery and South Union Streets...
Traffic Alert: Expect delays along Burlington’s Main Street
Burlington International Airport in South Burlington
Emergency landing at BTV airport during windstorm
FWSU administrators meet with concerned parents during an emergency forum
Franklin County parents confront school district about teacher sex charges