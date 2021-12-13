Advertisement

Statewide mask mandate goes into effect in New York

file photo.
file photo.(wcax)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 6:46 AM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (WCAX) - A statewide mask mandate begins in New York on Monday. Governor Kathy Hochul says this is out of fear of a winter surge.

New Yorkers will be required to wear a mask in all indoor public spaces unless businesses have a vaccine requirement. Anyone who violates the mask mandate could be fined up to $1,000.

While more than 80% of New Yorkers over the age of 18 are fully vaccinated, there has been a surge in new COVID cases since Thanksgiving.

New York’s seven-day average of new COVID-19 cases has increased by 43%.

The mandate lasts until at least January 15.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Fairfield driver sustained life-threatening injuries and later died at the hospital.
Young man killed in St. Albans car crash
City crews clear out the Sears Lane homeless encampment on Friday.
Burlington Progressives call homeless camp eviction “unconscionable”
Signs of Alzheimer's to look for this holiday season
Spotting Alzheimer’s in loved ones this holiday season
Connecticut man facing charges of child sex crimes committed in Vermont
CNN producer charged with committing sex crimes at Vt. home
Housefire on Horseshoe Drive in Williston
Six area crews respond to Williston house fire

Latest News

Becca Balint
Becca Balint announces her bid for U.S. House seat
FILE photo.
Gov. Hochul: Plattsburgh man killed in weekend storm
Santa Claus and other Christmas characters waved to passing cars
Second Christmas drive-by in Waterbury a success
The 5th annual Ugly Sweater Fun Run/Walk kicked off in South Burlington Sunday
South Burlington Rotary hosts Ugly Sweater Fun Run/Walk