Statewide mask mandate goes into effect in New York

NEW YORK (WCAX) - A statewide mask mandate begins in New York on Monday. Governor Kathy Hochul says this is out of fear of a winter surge.

New Yorkers will be required to wear a mask in all indoor public spaces unless businesses have a vaccine requirement. Anyone who violates the mask mandate could be fined up to $1,000.

While more than 80% of New Yorkers over the age of 18 are fully vaccinated, there has been a surge in new COVID cases since Thanksgiving.

New York’s seven-day average of new COVID-19 cases has increased by 43%.

The mandate lasts until at least January 15.

