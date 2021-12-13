Traffic Alert: Expect delays along Burlington’s Main Street

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Drivers should prepare for traffic delays along Burlington’s Main Street between Battery and South Union Streets this week.

Public Works officials say crews will be on site from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday. Flaggers will be on site directing one-way alternating traffic. Some parking spots will also be blocked off. Drivers are encouraged to seek alternate routes if possible.

The work will launch the second phase of subsurface utility investigations for future Capital improvement projects. The contractor will be hydroexcavating to locate water service lines, which will require parking trucks and equipment within the roadway shoulders.

On Dec. 14, another contractor will also be performing exploratory geotechnical drilling along Main Street between Battery Street and South Union Street. This is scheduled to happen between 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. and last about one day.

