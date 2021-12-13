Advertisement

Will a Vt. man win Food Network’s Holiday Baking Championship?

By Cat Viglienzoni
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 5:40 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - SPOILER ALERT! Stop reading this right now if you’re not caught up on the Holiday Baking Championship on the Food Network!

A Vermont chef has made it to the semifinals of the Holiday Baking Championship on the Food Network.

Culinary instructor Adam Monette of St. Albans can’t tell us whether he goes home or goes all the way to a $25,000 prize, but he said he’s glad he stayed in the competition even as the challenges got harder.

“Oh, it’s surreal. Just because it’s very physical, very mental and those things collide and you’re trying to be as creative and, you know, keep surprising the judges and make exciting, you know, delicious things. So, it’s good but it does start to wear on you. I’m grateful that I made it this far here for sure,” Monette said.

Watch the video to see our Cat Viglienzoni’s full interview with Monette.

The next Holiday Baking Championship episode airs on Dec. 13 at 8 p.m. on the Food Network. You’ll get to see what Monette and the other contestants come up with for a sweet potato and spice dessert, and a Christmas card cake.

Related Story:

St. Albans man on Food Network’s ‘Holiday Baking Championship’

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Fairfield driver sustained life-threatening injuries and later died at the hospital.
Young man killed in St. Albans car crash
Connecticut man facing charges of child sex crimes committed in Vermont
CNN producer charged with committing sex crimes at Vt. home
FWSU administrators meet with concerned parents during an emergency forum
Franklin County parents confront school district about teacher sex charges
City crews clear out the Sears Lane homeless encampment on Friday.
Burlington Progressives call homeless camp eviction ‘unconscionable’
Burlington International Airport in South Burlington-File photo
Emergency landing at Burlington airport during windstorm

Latest News

sdf
Library and lights in West Lebanon
sdfs
Fiber optic cable headed for Vermont rural broadband effort
sdf
Statewide mask mandate goes into effect in New York
sdf
Former detainees sue Vt. DCF, allege mistreatment at Woodside
Vermont leads the country in the percentage of people fully vaccinated and boosted at 47%. But...
How the state is working to boost Vermont’s COVID booster shot rate