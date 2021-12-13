Will a Vt. man win Food Network’s Holiday Baking Championship?

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - SPOILER ALERT! Stop reading this right now if you’re not caught up on the Holiday Baking Championship on the Food Network!

A Vermont chef has made it to the semifinals of the Holiday Baking Championship on the Food Network.

Culinary instructor Adam Monette of St. Albans can’t tell us whether he goes home or goes all the way to a $25,000 prize, but he said he’s glad he stayed in the competition even as the challenges got harder.

“Oh, it’s surreal. Just because it’s very physical, very mental and those things collide and you’re trying to be as creative and, you know, keep surprising the judges and make exciting, you know, delicious things. So, it’s good but it does start to wear on you. I’m grateful that I made it this far here for sure,” Monette said.

Watch the video to see our Cat Viglienzoni’s full interview with Monette.

The next Holiday Baking Championship episode airs on Dec. 13 at 8 p.m. on the Food Network. You’ll get to see what Monette and the other contestants come up with for a sweet potato and spice dessert, and a Christmas card cake.

Related Story:

St. Albans man on Food Network’s ‘Holiday Baking Championship’

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.