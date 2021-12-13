BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Good Monday, everyone! After a weekend of wild, windy weather, this first day of the new work week will be a delight. It will still be a bit breezy, but nothing like the last couple of days. A few clouds in the morning will give way to increasing sunshine this afternoon as temperatures climb well above normal for this time of the year, topping out in the mid/upper 40s . . . even some low 50s are possible. Normal high for Burlington this time of year is 36°.

A weak cold front will drop down from the north overnight, kicking up a few clouds, and maybe even a quick flurry in the mountains. Then Tuesday will be a whole lot like today - some clouds in the morning giving way to more sunshine in the afternoon. But in the wake of that cold frontal passage, temperatures will come back down closer to normal levels.

Then that front will bounce back north again as a warm front. Mild air will start to come back in on Wednesday as winds pick up out of the south. There may be a wintry mix of snow, rain, and possible freezing rain late Wednesday into Wednesday night before it changes over to just plain rain, on & off, on Thursday. Thursday will be breezy and mild, too.

Friday will be an okay day with a good deal of sunshine. But we are keeping our eyes on a possible storm system for the weekend which could bring us some accumulating snow for the start of the weekend. That system may also be tracking well to our south, so it is too early to make a call. Your MAX Advantage Weather Team will be closely monitoring the development of that storm system, and we’ll be narrowing down that weekend forecast for you as we get closer to it. -Gary

