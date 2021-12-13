Advertisement

Zephyr Teachout exits race for New York attorney general

Zephyr Teachout.
Zephyr Teachout.(Jason DeCrow | AP / Jason DeCrow)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 7:37 AM EST
NEW YORK (AP) - Fordham University law professor Zephyr Teachout has dropped out of the race to be New York’s attorney general, days after incumbent Letitia James decided to seek reelection.

Teachout announced Sunday she was suspending her campaign and called James “an exceptional leader and dedicated public servant.”

James announced she was running for governor in late October but suspended her campaign last week.

Teachout is a scholar on corruption and antitrust laws. She lost the 2018 Democratic primary for attorney general to James.

She also ran for the Democratic nomination for governor of New York in 2014, losing to Andrew Cuomo.

