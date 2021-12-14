Advertisement

Northern New York man killed in weekend storm

By WCAX News Team
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 8:11 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOOERS, N.Y. (WCAX) - We are learning more about the man New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said died in this past weekend’s storm in the North Country.

New York state police say they were called to the town of Mooers for a person who was unconscious and trapped under a tree Sunday around 3:20 a.m.

First responders say they found John Kelly, 66, on his tractor, pinned by a tree branch. Kelly was unresponsive when rescuers got there.

Crews say they removed the branch and started CPR, but they were unable to save him.

The investigation is ongoing.

Green Mountain Power says they sent teams in Monday night to help restore power in the Plattsburgh area.

They say 43 teammates including line workers, mechanics and safety personnel went over to help with the damage.

“Neighbors helping neighbors! We’re part of a mutual aid group, and always appreciate the help from neighbors when Vermont needs it,” Green Mountain Power said in a social media post.

