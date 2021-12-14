Advertisement

Amphibious plane makes emergency landing at Laconia airport

By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 10:03 AM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
LACONIA, N.H. (AP) - Laconia Airport officials say a small plane made an emergency landing after the two-person crew noticed that one of their wheels wasn’t working properly.

The Laconia Daily Sun reports the plane skidded for about 250 feet on the runway Monday before coming to a rest. No one was hurt.

It was an amphibious plane, cable of landing on land or water, but airport manager Marv Emerson said the pilots didn’t want to land on water. He said if they did so and took back off, it was likely water on the bottom of the plane would freeze at a higher altitude, thus causing even more problems. 

