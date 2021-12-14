BTV City Councilors spark debate on Sears Lane, Mayor defends actions

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Sears Lane was a hot topic during Monday nights Burlington City Council meeting.

On Friday, the city cleared out the Sears Lane homeless encampment, nearly 60 days after the city first served eviction notices.

At Monday’s meeting most of the public comment was against the administrations decision. Progressive councilors spoke out as well, speaking against the actions taken to tear down the camp.

In response, the Mayor says because of the conditions at Sears Lane, inaction would have created harm, not prevented it.

“Doing nothing is all the councilors who are attacking the administration now offered as an alternative. Councilors made no alternative proposals since the two months since our plan to end the encampment was announced” said, Mayor Miro Weinberger during the meeting.

The Mayor says six people were at the camp on Friday morning and three were provided assistance to find housing alternatives. Two people have not responded to the City, after reaching out and one person is camping in an unknown location.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.