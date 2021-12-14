Advertisement

Can Vermont ski industry maintain top visitor rankings?

By Darren Perron
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 6:09 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont has traditionally been the 3rd ranked state for ski and snowboarding but it slipped into 4th place last year with only 3.5 million visitors.

Temperatures have made it tricky for resorts to get up and running so far this season but the travel restrictions of last year are no longer a deterrent for out-of-state visitors. So will Vermont reclaim its national ranking for winter sports visitors?

Darren Perron spoke with Molly Mahar, president of Ski Vermont, about the rankings and the ongoing challenges facing the industry.

