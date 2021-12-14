Candidate Sarcone says next NY AG must be practicing attorney

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - A Republican contender in the race for New York attorney general stopped in Plattsburgh Tuesday.

John Sarcone has been a lawyer for more than 20 years, taking on cases local and federal and serving under the Trump administration.

Sarcone says changes need to be made to bail reform and that his courtroom experience makes him right for the job.

“Unlike the last four, including the incumbent who never practiced law, they never practiced. They have a law degree but never practiced. You have to be a lawyer, you have to have experience in a courtroom to manage people who are going to prosecute cases and people who are going to defend cases. How can you do that if you have no experience?” Sarcone said.

He is one of nine people vying for the seat currently held by incumbent Attorney General Letitia James. She is also running for reelection after stepping down from the gubernatorial race.

