Help Wanted: Acute need for workers at smaller hospitals

RANDOLPH, Vt. (WCAX) - Our hospitals are under tremendous strain. And it’s not just COVID creating stress; a worker shortage across the board means those on the payroll must do even more. The problem is particularly acute in small hospitals, like the Gifford Medical Center in Randolph.

In patient registration, they refer to themselves as the front line of Gifford Medical Center.

“They step through the door or they call the main switchboard-- my staff are the first ones to answer and greet them at the door,” said Marcelo Reyes, the patient registration team leader.

It’s a job he takes a lot of pride in.

“I love helping out my community members,” Reyes said. “That’s why I show up to work every day. It’s not about the paycheck.”

But the job has changed a lot since the start of the pandemic.

“Our call volume has pretty much doubled or tripled,” Reyes said.

It got to be too much for some.

“Just getting really stressful, just the amount of calls. And the burden we pretty much are taking on,” Reyes said.

They lost five employees to other departments. But hiring challenges aren’t unique to this department.

“Hiring, in general, has definitely been a lot more difficult over the past couple of years. We see a lot fewer applicants than we have in the past,” said Angela Allard, a talent manager at Gifford.

They have about a dozen open nursing positions alone.

“This was a thing that was tight to start with before COVID,” said Jamie Cushman, the nurse manager in the emergency department. “Now we are seeing nurses who are also humans and-- having other stressors.”

Stressors like finding child care. Many kids are back to school or day care, but if a child needs to quarantine, they no longer have access to those services.

“That has been difficult in the workforce in that sometimes those folks leave the workforce. Sometimes those folks can be out of work for protracted periods of time,” Cushman said.

Forcing them to fill roles stat.

“We have not had a particular impact on our patients. We’ve been able to cover staff. But the bigger impact has been on the staff themselves,” Cushman said. “Having to work extra hours, making them more tired. Making it more difficult to want to be here extra.”

With that said, Cushman says they’re actually the lucky ones; the emergency department is staffed fairly well compared to other departments.

“In those sites, you’re seeing levels of 75% to 80% of their staff not being filled. Upwards of that in some areas,” Cushman said.

So they have to move staff around, but that’s not easy as it would have been in the past. Nurses now specialize in departments, so their expertise isn’t exactly universal.

To make matters worse, they’re also experiencing supply delays and shortages on gear like masks.

“It’s been a challenge,” Cushman said.

Cushman says one solution would be getting more nurses in the field and in the door. Gifford has bonuses to try to make that happen.

“Nurses can see up to an $8,000 retention and sign-on bonus package,” Allard said.

The pay for these positions depends on your role, experience and education level.

“I think that’s a big piece that will bring more candidates in, as we are competing with a lot of local organizations,” Allard said.

The hospital even has roles for those without medical expertise.

Martina Rutkovsky is the food service manager at Gifford. She’s hiring a crew to help her overhaul the hospital’s food service program.

“Looking for talented individuals who are creative and excited to work with food, and present quality food to customers,” Rutkovsky said. “I’m excited to speak with anyone who would be interested in coming this way.”

She says the hospital can offer better hours and a more consistent schedule than most restaurants.

“Everyone gets their time off and has that work-life balance. That’s one of my top goals,” Rutkovsky said. “We serve breakfast, so we’re here between 5:30 and 6. And dinner is done around 6 o’clock. So it’s really a very concise day.”

Gifford is looking to update wages across the board.

“Right now we are looking for a lot of staff,” Allard said.

Other benefits Gifford offers include medical, dental, vision, disability, on-site day care and a slew of local discounts.

“If you’re a people person, if you care about our community, please sign up,” Reyes said.

