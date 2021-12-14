Horizon Organic extends contract for Northeast farmers

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - After announcing it would cut ties with farms across the Northeast, including 28 in Vermont, Horizon Organic and its parent company are offering new support to Northeast farmers.

The company is giving farmers a six-month extension on their current contract, which will now end Feb. 28, 2023.

The company is providing transitional payments for milk producers based on the amount of milk bought during the last six months of the agreement. This includes farmers who have already exited Horizon’s network.

Horizon is giving affected farmers access to financial consultants to help them make a plan.

And the company says it is looking for “co-investment solutions” to try to address underlying issues Northeast dairy farms face, for example, the possibility of a co-op to address hauling and transportation challenges.

