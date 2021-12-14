Advertisement

Horizon Organic extends contract for Northeast farmers

After announcing it would cut ties with farms across the Northeast, including 28 in Vermont,...
After announcing it would cut ties with farms across the Northeast, including 28 in Vermont, Horizon Organic and its parent company are offering new support to Northeast farmers. - File photo(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 11:32 AM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - After announcing it would cut ties with farms across the Northeast, including 28 in Vermont, Horizon Organic and its parent company are offering new support to Northeast farmers.

The company is giving farmers a six-month extension on their current contract, which will now end Feb. 28, 2023.

The company is providing transitional payments for milk producers based on the amount of milk bought during the last six months of the agreement. This includes farmers who have already exited Horizon’s network.

Horizon is giving affected farmers access to financial consultants to help them make a plan.

And the company says it is looking for “co-investment solutions” to try to address underlying issues Northeast dairy farms face, for example, the possibility of a co-op to address hauling and transportation challenges.

Related Stories:

Stoneyfield to take on some Vt. organic dairy farms dropped by Horizon

Milk hauler shortage drives Vermont dairy dilemma

Big organic milk processor to cut ties with farms in the Northeast

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Fairfield driver sustained life-threatening injuries and later died at the hospital.
Young man killed in St. Albans car crash
Connecticut man facing charges of child sex crimes committed in Vermont
CNN producer charged with committing sex crimes at Vt. home
FWSU administrators meet with concerned parents during an emergency forum
Franklin County parents confront school district about teacher sex charges
A Vermont school superintendent is apologizing to his school board for authorizing $2,000...
School superintendent apologizes for pandemic fund stipends
Burlington International Airport in South Burlington-File photo
Emergency landing at Burlington airport during windstorm

Latest News

About 600 Vermont kids in foster care will receive toys this Christmas, thanks to a toy drive...
Hundreds of Vermont foster kids to benefit from Rutland toy drive
The Burlington City Council Monday night approved a charter change to decriminalize sex work in...
Burlington City Council advances charter change to decriminalize sex work
Have a question about Vermont Health Connect? The customer support center is adding extra hours...
Vermont Health Connect extends customer support hours this week
Brandon Euber
Police searching for missing Lake Placid man