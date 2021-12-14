Hubbard Park to expand even more than planned

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Thanks to over 200 donors, Montpelier’s Hubbard Park is nearly doubling in size.

This week, the city reached its cap of over half a million dollars to buy 80 acres from private landowners.

Over 200 households will now have direct access to the park and year round hiking and skiing trails along with picnic areas and fields.

The new property has 12 acres of wetlands and two unique natural communities.

City leaders say the acquisition will change Montpelier for years.

Alec Ellsworth, the Montpelier Park Director says, “we’re trying to tie in outdoor recreation into Montpelier’s outdoor recreation strategy and one of our goals for that strategy is to grow that natural area, so we have longer and more diverse recreation experiences for people when they live here and when they come visit Montpelier.”



The city is still looking for donations to fund a local youth group, trail benches, and kiosks.

