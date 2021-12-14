Hundreds of Vermont foster kids to benefit from Rutland toy drive

RUTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - About 600 Vermont kids in foster care will receive toys this Christmas, thanks to a toy drive in Rutland.

When Elizabeth Grimes and her family began fostering kids and saw how little some children have, they began Tatum’s Totes in memory of her 5-month-old son who died from sudden infant death syndrome.

For the fifth year in a row, volunteers receive the age, gender, clothing and shoe size of a kid, along with a list including a want, a need and a wish.

This year’s turnout is the largest yet.

“I feel so blessed to have a community that is so generous to all of us and especially to our Vermont children. It’s important. These kids deserve it! And I’m really proud of everyone for helping us,” Grimes said.

This year, there were more volunteers than kids, so some people bought gift cards for teens throughout Vermont.

The Rutland American Legion donated the space to house the toys.

Because of the pandemic, the need for foster parents is even greater. Grimes urges anyone who wants to get involved to reach out to Vermont Department for Children and Families.

You all are amazing! 😍 Huge thank you to the Rutland American Legion, for donating us their hall for the week! They have been a huge help to all of us! Our community is the best! ♥️💚♥️💚 Posted by Tatum's Totes on Tuesday, December 14, 2021

