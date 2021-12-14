Advertisement

Lawsuit targets NH ban on teaching discrimination

By WCAX News Team
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 5:42 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
CONCORD, N.H. (WCAX) - Parents and educators in New Hampshire are suing state officials over a law they say hurts students.

Governor Sununu signed the law this summer that bans public schools from teaching that one’s race or sex is “inherently superior” to others or that people are inherently racist, sexist, or oppressive on account of their race or sex.

The New Hampshire chapter of the American Federation of Teachers filed a lawsuit arguing that by banning discussion on the topics, the law curtails speech and limits the free exchange of ideas. New Hampshire’s largest teachers union, the NEA-NH, is not part of that suit but they say they support it.

“The way we see the law is it really isn’t letting us to be honest with education. We are not being able to be teaching what true history is. I taught history for 18 years and something I told my class is that if we don’t learn from history, we are bound to repeat it,” said the NEA’s Megan Tuttle.

The governor says the law does not prevent schools from teaching any aspect of American history including racism, sexism, or slavery. He says it simply ensures children will not be discriminated against for their race or sex.

