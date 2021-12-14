National Wreaths Across America convoy makes a stop in Brattleboro

BRATTLEBORO, Vt. (WCAX) - A convoy is on its way to the Arlington National Cemetery for National Wreaths Across America for a celebration this Saturday.

The convoy left Maine, heading south, with an overnight stop at the Brattleboro VFW Monday.

The Brattleboro Fire Department and Putney Fire and Rescue put up a large flag, as crews waited for the group to arrive at the Vermont, New Hampshire border.

The convoy will be headed out again Tuesday.

Volunteers will be laying wreathes on the graves of veterans at the national cemetery and across the U.S.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.