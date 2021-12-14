Advertisement

National Wreaths Across America convoy makes a stop in Brattleboro

By WCAX News Team
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 6:44 AM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
BRATTLEBORO, Vt. (WCAX) - A convoy is on its way to the Arlington National Cemetery for National Wreaths Across America for a celebration this Saturday.

The convoy left Maine, heading south, with an overnight stop at the Brattleboro VFW Monday.

The Brattleboro Fire Department and Putney Fire and Rescue put up a large flag, as crews waited for the group to arrive at the Vermont, New Hampshire border.

The convoy will be headed out again Tuesday.

Volunteers will be laying wreathes on the graves of veterans at the national cemetery and across the U.S.

