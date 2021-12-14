New cancer treatment offers hope to Burlington woman

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A Burlington woman is cancer-free after receiving a newly-approved cell therapy treatment. We first introduced you to Lily Sickles in April. She has non-Hodgkin follicular lymphoma, and when chemotherapy didn’t work for her, her doctors suggested a newly-approved treatment.

Lily Sickles says she had a lot to be grateful for this past Thanksgiving. “Cancer-free, doing good, all my blood levels are up there. So I’m incredibly happy and incredibly thankful,” Sickles said.

Reporter Cat Viglienzoni: What does it feel like to hear you’re in remission?

Lily Sickles: It feels great. It feels awesome. It feels wonderful. It’s exhausting being sick all the time. Not being able to work, not being able to see people, worrying about coronavirus.

She had a treatment called CAR T-cell therapy to thank for her remission. It’s only been around for about five years or so but shows promise in combatting some blood cancers like sickles’ non-Hodgkins follicular lymphoma.

Doctors at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute took her t-cells, a type of white blood cell, and sent them to a California lab that altered them to latch onto the cancer cells. Then, those new t-cells were put into her body where they went to work attacking the cancer. “It was a short process, it was easy, it felt great,” Sickles said.

But this massive effort by her immune system didn’t come without side effects. “I don’t remember a few days. I had high fevers, I couldn’t walk,” Sickles said. “It was rough. I was definitely tired. I was exhausted. I didn’t feel great.”

But she was out of the hospital after eight days -- a short time. She says her body bounced back pretty fast but she’s still trying to get back to 100%. “I saw my doctor and he said, ‘So do you feel like a million bucks?’ And I said, ‘Well, maybe I’m at 750-thousand,” she said.

Her doctor at Dana-Farber, David Fisher, says the therapy offered hope to patients like Sickles who tried chemotherapy and their cancer still came back. “Her options became much more limited very quickly, so this was an excellent therapy for her,” Fisher said.

CAR T-cell therapy has been approved for other blood cancers now and the results are promising. Eighty to 90% of patients like Sickles respond to the treatment and 60% to 70% got complete remission. And after two-and-a-half years, 60% were still cancer-free. “The question is, what can we do to improve on the other 40%,” Fisher said.

He says they’re looking at potentially improving the t-cells or trying the therapy earlier on patients to see if people like Sickles might not need to go through chemotherapy first. “I think there is a lot of hope,” Fisher said.

Sickles says she’s hopeful her cancer is gone for good and says despite the side effects, she’d recommend the treatment to anyone with a cancer that it’s approved for. “It was rough but it wasn’t as rough as chemo, and the results are fantastic, so I have nothing but happiness and gratitude this year,” Sickles said.

Reporter Cat Viglienzoni: What’s the hope for the next year?

Lily Sickles: Oh, health and happiness.

At half a million dollars, Sickles admits the cost of the treatment wasn’t cheap. She’s grateful for friends who helped fundraise for her and her health insurance for covering it, because she says some won’t yet.

Related Story:

Cell therapy treatment offers hope to blood cancer patients

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.