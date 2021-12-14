Police searching for missing Lake Placid man

LAKE PLACID, N.Y. (WCAX) - New York authorities are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing Lake Placid man.

The New York State Police say Brandon Euber, 27, walked out of the Adirondack Medical Center in Saranac Lake Sunday night. He was last seen wearing a hospital gown and a blanket and walking in the direction of Saranac Lake. Police say he left all of his personal belongings behind.

He is described as 6′0, 200 pounds, with brown hair, blue eyes, and glasses.

Police say he is not a danger to the public, but may be a danger to himself.

