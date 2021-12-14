Advertisement

Rutland City teachers, support staff, nurses call for contract negotiations

Rutland City teachers, support staff and nurses are going before the school board of...
Rutland City teachers, support staff and nurses are going before the school board of commissioners Tuesday night.(WJHG)
By Olivia Lyons
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 6:10 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RUTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - Rutland City teachers, support staff and nurses are going before the school board of commissioners Tuesday night.

Negotiations were being discussed in December 2020 but the talk ended, along with their contracts in June.

Now, they want the board to begin negotiations again.

Rutland Education Association President Sue Tanen says Rutland City is the only school district in Vermont to not include nurses on their contract as professionals.

“The nurses are limited on the pay scale, they are missing from many articles and they want, and what we want for them is to be what every other nurse is in this state-- a part of that professional contract,” Tanen said.

The meeting begins at 6:30 and you can watch it online

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Fairfield driver sustained life-threatening injuries and later died at the hospital.
Young man killed in St. Albans car crash
Connecticut man facing charges of child sex crimes committed in Vermont
CNN producer charged with committing sex crimes at Vt. home
FWSU administrators meet with concerned parents during an emergency forum
Franklin County parents confront school district about teacher sex charges
A Vermont school superintendent is apologizing to his school board for authorizing $2,000...
School superintendent apologizes for pandemic fund stipends
Burlington International Airport in South Burlington-File photo
Emergency landing at Burlington airport during windstorm

Latest News

lawsuit
Lawsuit targets NH ban on teaching discrimination
in vermont
Scott says 5% of unvaccinated Vermonters are ‘the problem’
File photo
School nurses stretched thin in many Vt. districts
File photo
Can Vermont ski industry maintain top visitor rankings?