Rutland City teachers, support staff, nurses call for contract negotiations

RUTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - Rutland City teachers, support staff and nurses are going before the school board of commissioners Tuesday night.

Negotiations were being discussed in December 2020 but the talk ended, along with their contracts in June.

Now, they want the board to begin negotiations again.

Rutland Education Association President Sue Tanen says Rutland City is the only school district in Vermont to not include nurses on their contract as professionals.

“The nurses are limited on the pay scale, they are missing from many articles and they want, and what we want for them is to be what every other nurse is in this state-- a part of that professional contract,” Tanen said.

The meeting begins at 6:30 and you can watch it online

