Slight drop in New Hampshire’s jobless rate for November

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - New Hampshire’s unemployment rate for November went down to 2.7%, an improvement from 4.2% a year ago amid the pandemic.

New Hampshire Employment Security said Tuesday November’s rate was 0.2 percentage points lower than the October rate. Seasonally adjusted estimates for November 2021 saw the number of employed residents decrease by 910 since October to 725,060.

The number of unemployed residents decreased by 1,060 over the month, to 20,270. That was 11,810 fewer unemployed than in November 2020. Nationally, the seasonally adjusted unemployment rate for November 2021 was 4.2%.

