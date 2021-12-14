Some New York businesses struggling with mask mandate

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - Tuesday was day two of New York’s mask or vaccine mandate for public spaces and businesses have a lot to say about it.

You can no longer enter most places in Plattsburgh without masking up or breaking out your vaccine card.

Some businesses and customers are OK with the mandate; others not so much.

Most I spoke with opted for a mask mandate over a vaccination requirement.

“I actually think it’s a good thing this time of year,” said Steve Brodi of the Antique and Variety Mall in Plattsburgh.

Masks are required once again at the Antique and Variety Mall in Plattsburgh.

“Traffic is heavy coming into the store,” Brodi said.

But those coming into the store haven’t been as understanding as most of the store’s vendors.

“People seem to be kind of angry,” Brodi said.

It’s a different story at Zuke’s Deli down Brinkerhoff.

“They have been great. I have not gotten one complaint. The employees are all fine with it,” said Kerry Taylor of Zuke’s Deli.

It’s been two days of the mandate and two boxes of masks are already gone.

“I got to buy some more because we are giving them out for free because not a lot of people are used to coming in with a mask anymore,” Taylor said.

She said masking was an easier choice than requiring vaccinations, especially with a small staff and no one available to check cards.

“For me, the easiest route is to just have everybody wear a mask and that we aren’t turning anyone away,” Taylor said.

The holidays are the busiest time of the year over at Jackson and Callie in Boynton Square Plaza.

“When our numbers turn from being in the red to turning a profit,” said Kris Hardman of Jackson and Callie.

But they’ve already had issues with customers over the mandate.

“Three so far today. People would not mask and took great offense about it with scenes. To the extent that I actually called the health department and reported myself before they do,” Hardman said.

She says 90% of her clientele have no issues and the health department was helpful on how to navigate those situations.

She asks everyone to think twice when entering a business while the mandate is in effect.

“I would ask that people respect the laws,” Hardman said. “I don’t make the laws but I have to uphold them.”

I called several stores Tuesday to hear their thoughts on the mandate. Many were not interested in commenting on the record, fearful of what speaking out could mean for their business.

The mandate runs through Jan. 15.

