Top 3 on 3 for Monday, December 13th

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The high school Winter sports are back, and we’ve got one state champ making his Top 3 on 3 debut.

At number three, the Rice boys hoops team will be looking to defend its D1 state title again this Winter, and junior Sharif Sharif will be taking the reigns as an uppclassman leader. Sharif would go off for 33 points as the Knights went on the road Saturday, withstood a huge South Burlington charge, and emerged with a 75-64 win in a rematch of last year’s state title game. A late three-pointer from Sharif gave Rice the lead back after the Wolves had tied it late in the fourth.

At number two, the UVM men’s hoops team split a pair down in Rhode Island last week. They couldn’t get the win Tuesday at Providence, but Ryan Davis had the play of the game. Late in the first half, Davis got his defender to bite on the fake, drove the lane, and threw it down for the one hand jam! GET. UP. Davis would finish with 19 points, Cats off until Sunday for finals.

And number one, East-West Classic championship game was on Sunday, Plattsburgh taking on host Norwich. Mae Olshansky comes up with the steal on the forecheck, toe drags around her defender, little forehand-backhand action and roofs it over Alexa Berg’s shoulder to break the ice! Downright nasty. She’d add an apple on the game-winning goal in the third as well to hand the Cards a 2-1 win. Plattsburgh up to #2 in the national rankings this week, but Olshansky clearly earned the top spot in this week’s Top 3 on 3.

