Vermont appeals Newbury’s denial of youth detention center
NEWBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - The state is taking on the town of Newbury in an effort to replace Woodside.
Woodside is the former secure rehabilitation center in Essex for troubled youth.
The state wants to convert a former bed-and-breakfast in Newbury into a six-bed, secure residential facility for boys.
The Newbury Development Review Board rejected the plan last month.
Now, the state is appealing that decision.
The state hopes to begin construction this spring.
