Advertisement

Vermont ed officials urge schools to ramp up COVID tests

File photo
File photo(Live 5 News)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 4:40 PM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont education officials are recommending schools consider mass testing ahead of the upcoming holiday vacation.

Over 170 schools are using rapid antigen tests to screen unvaccinated students identified as close contacts. Education officials say the program has been highly successful in keeping kids in class and avoiding two-week quarantines at home. But Vt. Education Secretary Dan French says some test kits are nearing their expiration date, so the agency is urging schools to use them before they go bad by testing all eligible students.

“This will help us identify additional cases prior to the holiday vacation and give families some additional peace of mind as they gather for the holidays,” French said.

He says more and more schools are rolling out the Test to Stay program but dozens of public schools are still not using the tests and are instead forced to send home any unvaccinated students considered to be close contacts of a positive case.

Vaccinated students do not have to test or quarantine. Only about half of Vermont’s 5 to 11-year-olds have gotten a shot while three-quarters of high schoolers are vaccinated.

Related Story:

Scott says 5% of unvaccinated Vermonters are ‘the problem’

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Fairfield driver sustained life-threatening injuries and later died at the hospital.
Young man killed in St. Albans car crash
Connecticut man facing charges of child sex crimes committed in Vermont
CNN producer charged with committing sex crimes at Vt. home
FWSU administrators meet with concerned parents during an emergency forum
Franklin County parents confront school district about teacher sex charges
A Vermont school superintendent is apologizing to his school board for authorizing $2,000...
School superintendent apologizes for pandemic fund stipends
Burlington International Airport in South Burlington-File photo
Emergency landing at Burlington airport during windstorm

Latest News

Raw Video: Scott weekly media briefing - Dec. 14
Raw Video: Scott weekly media briefing - Dec. 14
File photo
Burlington school officials to consider recommendations on reoccupying high school
State leaders are responding to a lawsuit filed by former Woodside detainees claiming abuse. -...
State leaders respond to Woodside lawsuit alleging abuse
Lily Sickles
New cancer treatment offers hope to Burlington woman