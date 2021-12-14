Vermont Health Connect extends customer support hours this week

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Have a question about Vermont Health Connect? The customer support center is adding extra hours this week.

Wednesday is the last day of open enrollment to apply for coverage from Vermont Health Connect.

If you need help, call the customer support center at 855-899-9600. It’s open Tuesday until 7 p.m., then again Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

You can also go online to sign up, and while you’re there, you can check out their health plan comparison tool.

