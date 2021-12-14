Advertisement

Vermont Health Connect extends customer support hours this week

Have a question about Vermont Health Connect? The customer support center is adding extra hours this week.
Have a question about Vermont Health Connect? The customer support center is adding extra hours this week. - File photo(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 11:44 AM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Have a question about Vermont Health Connect? The customer support center is adding extra hours this week.

Wednesday is the last day of open enrollment to apply for coverage from Vermont Health Connect.

If you need help, call the customer support center at 855-899-9600. It’s open Tuesday until 7 p.m., then again Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

You can also go online to sign up, and while you’re there, you can check out their health plan comparison tool.

