WATCH LIVE: Hochul to give update on COVID in New York

NEW YORK (WCAX) - Gov. Kathy Hochul will give an update on the state of COVID in New York.

Her news briefing is scheduled to start at 10:45 a.m.

New York’s mask mandate went into effect on Monday.

Hochul put the mandate in place to fight the rising number of COVID cases in the state and to help hospitals that are at or near capacity.

The mandate calls for masks in indoor public spaces like restaurants, theaters, houses of worship and more, or the business can require vaccinations.

County health departments are working with businesses.

Law enforcement could be called in if needed.

