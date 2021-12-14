Watch Live: Scott weekly media briefing

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Governor Phil Scott and administration officials are holding their weekly media briefing Tuesday afternoon.

As of Monday, Vermont health officials reported 238 new coronavirus cases for a total of 56,084. There have been a total of 432 deaths. The state’s percent positive seven-day average is 4.6%. A total of 558,273 people have been tested, and 45,151 have recovered.

