Watch Live: Scott weekly media briefing

By WCAX News Team
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 9:15 AM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Governor Phil Scott and administration officials are holding their weekly media briefing Tuesday afternoon.

Watch live at 12 p.m. on WCAX.com. Click here to open in a new browser window or watch above.

As of Monday, Vermont health officials reported 238 new coronavirus cases for a total of 56,084. There have been a total of 432 deaths. The state’s percent positive seven-day average is 4.6%. A total of 558,273 people have been tested, and 45,151 have recovered.

