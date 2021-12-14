BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Good Tuesday, everyone! Today will be very similar to Monday. As a weak cold front slides down from the north, we’ll start out with a few clouds in the morning, but then there will be lots of sunshine as we get into the afternoon. The difference will be that it won’t be quite as warm as it was yesterday. Still, temperatures will be running above normal (normal high for Burlington is now 35°).

Overnight, clouds will be on the increase as that cold front moves back north as a warm front. There will be a few, sunny breaks on Wednesday, and temperatures will come back up again as the wind picks up out of the south ahead of an approaching frontal system. The warm front part of that system will start to move through late Wednesday into Wednesday night with a wintry mix of snow, rain, and some possible freezing rain. That mix will change to just plain rain on Thursday, first early in the day, and then again later in the day as the cold front part of the system starts to come through. But for most of the day on Thursday, it will be fairly dry, and also breezy & mild.

Once the cold front sweeps through on Thursday night, we’ll get back to sunshine again for Friday.

We are continuing to track a possible storm system for the weekend that could bring us some accumulating snow. Right now, it looks like we could get a few inches of snow out of it through the day and into the overnight hours. It may continue a bit into early Sunday. There could also be some rain mixed in, mainly in our southern counties.

Then we’ll clear out again later on Sunday and into Monday.

Your MAX Advantage Weather Team will be keeping a close eye on the development of that weekend system, and we will keep you up-to-the-minute with the latest, on-air and online. -Gary

