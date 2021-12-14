BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - After a sunny start to the work week, we’ll see a few more clouds return to the region over the next few days. It’s also been quite a bit warmer than normal, but temperatures will feel more like mid December heading into mid week. Skies will be partly sunny on Tuesday. Temperatures will be near normal with afternoon highs in the mid to upper 30s.

Clouds return to the region on Wednesday. A weather system will arrive during the evening hours, which could bring a mix of snow and rain early on, before changing to some light snow overnight with minimal accumulation. Temperatures on Wednesday will be in the upper 30s. Thursday will be the warmest day of the week. Look for the chance of rain showers early on, but dry most of the day under mostly cloudy skies. Temperatures will reach into the upper 40s and low 50s.

It’ll be quiet again on Friday with mostly cloudy skies as temperatures turn colder behind the front heading into the weekend. We’re watching for the potential of more snow getting into Saturday and Saturday night. Temperatures which have been up and down for most of the month will settle into cooler conditions for the week leading up to Christmas. Highs will be in the upper 20s and low 30s through the middle of next week.

