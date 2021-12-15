Advertisement

Burke man dies in tractor rollover

File image
File image(WCAX)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 4:28 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURKE, Vt. (AP) - Vermont State Police say a Burke man has died after the tractor he was driving rolled over on his property.

Police say 63-year-old Timothy Roberts was driving up an inclined path when the tractor slid on ice and rolled over an embankment on Tuesday afternoon.

Police say Roberts died as a result of the rollover and the incident is not considered to be suspicious. 

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

Colchester Police say a man died after he was hit by several cars Tuesday night on Route 15 in...
Colchester man dies after being hit by several cars
Gov. Phil Scott at Tuesday's briefing in Montpelier.
Scott says 5% of unvaccinated Vermonters are ‘the problem’
School Board members and the community bicker back and forth at Tuesday's meeting
Tensions bubble over at Rutland School Board over mascot replacement
File photo
2 women found guilty of interfering with bear hunters
The Burlington City Council Monday night approved a charter change to decriminalize sex work in...
Burlington City Council advances charter change to decriminalize sex work

Latest News

Fire crews responded Wednesday morning to Winchester Auto in Guilford.
Guilford autobody business destroyed in fire
mm
Channel 3's Steffen Parker recognized for arts advocacy
Plattsburgh's mayor has recommended Vt. State Police Capt. Michael Manley to lead the city's...
Plattsburgh mayor recommends Vt. trooper for city police chief
File photo
Welch announces $15M for weatherization programs
File photo
Vt. lawmakers plan to continue police reform efforts in January