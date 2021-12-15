Burke man dies in tractor rollover

BURKE, Vt. (AP) - Vermont State Police say a Burke man has died after the tractor he was driving rolled over on his property.

Police say 63-year-old Timothy Roberts was driving up an inclined path when the tractor slid on ice and rolled over an embankment on Tuesday afternoon.

Police say Roberts died as a result of the rollover and the incident is not considered to be suspicious.

