Channel 3′s Steffen Parker recognized for arts advocacy

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Normally, our aim at WCAX is to keep our viewers’ attention on what’s happening in front of the camera. But we’re recognizing Steffen Parker, a staff member that not only keeps us going behind the scenes, but has also made a tremendous impact on arts education across the state.

Steffen Parker is a tried and true Vermonter who wears many hats. If you ask him on any given day what he’s up to, the list will make you wonder if he has time to eat or sleep. His main passion -- teaching music and striking a chord with students.

“To see a group of young people focused on music, to really bring out not only their talents but also their passion for music and to see that culminate is just really inspiring,” Parker said.

For more than three decades, Parker has been instrumental in planning the Vermont All State Music Festival, the New England Music Festival, and the Champlain Valley District Festival. “I’m inspired by the students that I get the opportunity to work with as well as the directors from our supporting schools and the guest directors that get to come in and work with our students. But, it’s primarily the students,” Parker said.

During business hours, he works for Rice Memorial High School in South Burlington where he teaches the instrumental music program along with digital photography, graphic design, and filmmaking. He’s also the yearbook advisor and provides IT support for colleagues. “And, because the custodial staff needs a help, I also help out by mowing the lawn,” added Parker.

While his lawn-mowing skills are fine, Parker was recently singled out for something more substantial. He was awarded the Ellen McColloch-Lovell Award by the Vermont Arts Council for his work as an advocate for the arts in Vermont’s public and private schools.

“Anyone who we talk to mentioned that the next generation of Vermont musicians is going to be here because of Steffen. His dedication, his passion, and his impact on the students is truly profound,” said the council’s Karen Mittelman.

Parker and the Vermont Arts Council estimate he’s helped fine-tune countless students’ journeys into music over the years. Despite that, Parker won’t toot his own horn. “There are several awards that the Vermont Arts Council gives in this vein every year and I’m just pleased that I get to talk about the music festivals by acknowledging this award,” he said.

The story could end there and be impressive but we’re not done yet. That’s because outside of music, Parker has worked at is Channel 3 for decades as a technical media producer. “The joke, of course, is that I try to make the talent look talented by making sure they’re standing in the right place and have a microphone in the right place, and have a teleprompter at the right location so that they have something to read,” Parker said.

And if that’s not enough, he also owns Parker Family Farm, has a computer business he runs out of his home, moonlights as a maple sugarer, shoots fireworks for NorthStar Fireworks, does water quality testing for Colchester, and you can find him working at the local ACE Hardware stores on weekends that they need help. He’s also deeply involved with the Boy Scouts. We’ve even jokingly asked if he’s a bus driver too... and it turns out he did that for a while as well. In fact, his last real day “off” -- including holidays -- was years ago. All begging one key question...

Reporter Elissa Borden: Aren’t you tired?

Steffen Parker: Constantly.

