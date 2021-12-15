Colchester Man dead after being hit by several cars in Colchester

COLCHESTER, Vt. (WCAX) - The Colchester Police Department are investigating a fatal accident in Colchester.

Police say it happened around 7:30 pm Tuesday on College Parkway (VT Route 15) near the west entrance of St. Michael’s College.

Police say a 47 year-old man from Colchester, was crossing the road when he was hit by a car, and then two more. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Currently, there are no charges being made, but speed and alcohol do not appear to be a factor.

Police are not releasing the man’s name at this time as the investigation is still on-going.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.

