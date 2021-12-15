Advertisement

FBI agents investigated for allegedly soliciting prostitutes overseas

Six FBI agents are being investigated for allegedly soliciting prostitution while on assignment...
Six FBI agents are being investigated for allegedly soliciting prostitution while on assignment overseas.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN Staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 11:40 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Six FBI agents on assignment overseas are accused of soliciting prostitution, trafficking drugs and more.

The U.S. Department of Justice Office of the Inspector General released an investigative report Tuesday. It alleges four FBI officials solicited, procured and accepted sex from prostitutes while on duty in a foreign country and then lied about it.

The report says a fifth official also allegedly tried to pay for sex overseas and a sixth official is accused of knowing about what happened but not reporting it.

The allegations about all six unnamed agents violate Justice Department and FBI policies.

Two of the officials accused have resigned, two retired and one was removed during the investigation.

The Office of the Inspector General referred its report to the FBI for further action.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Phil Scott at Tuesday's briefing in Montpelier.
Scott says 5% of unvaccinated Vermonters are ‘the problem’
Colchester Police say a man died after he was hit by several cars Tuesday night on Route 15 in...
Colchester man dies after being hit by several cars
School Board members and the community bicker back and forth at Tuesday's meeting
Tensions bubble over at Rutland School Board over mascot replacement
The Burlington City Council Monday night approved a charter change to decriminalize sex work in...
Burlington City Council advances charter change to decriminalize sex work
City crews clear out the Sears Lane homeless encampment on Friday.
Burlington mayor defends decision to clear out Sears Lane

Latest News

FILE - The Audi logo is on display at the Pittsburgh Auto Show on Thursday, Feb. 15, 2018.
Audi recall: Water can enter computer, reducing engine power
An American flag hangs from a damaged tree Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, in Mayfield, Ky. President...
Biden sees firsthand tornado toll across Kentucky landscape
Northfield police say they have tracked down the suspect in a hit-and-run that left a man...
Police cite suspect in hit-and-run that left man injured
Law enforcement officers block off the entrance to Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School Feb....
Florida district to pay $26 million to school shooting victims
FILE - This undated file booking photo provided by the Hennepin County, Minn., Sheriff shows...
Testimony: Potter extensively trained on proper Taser use