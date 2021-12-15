Georgia teacher charged with child sexual assault appears in court

ST. ALBANS, Vt. (WCAX) - A Franklin County school teacher charged last week with molesting a teenage girl made his first court appearance Wednesday.

Court documents say 39-year-old Matthew Toof, a sixth-grade teacher at Georgia Elementary Middle school, sexually assaulted a teenage girl several times beginning when she was 11. He was charged with aggravated sexual assault and lewd and lascivious conduct with a child.

The judge ordered Toof’s bail set at $50,000. He was remanded to the custody of his parents and will be under a 24/7 curfew. He will be able to have supervised contact with his own children.

“You are under obligation as custodians to report any violations of conditions of release. This is a difficult task and a lot to ask of you, but if he was to abscond or run away or go somewhere he’s not supposed to without you, you would be under the obligation to call the state’s attorney and the police immediately. Do you understand that?” Judge Howard VanBenthuysen asked Toof’s parents, Brian and Jenny Toof.

The Department for Children and Families is launching its own internal investigation into the matter after authorities say the state was first informed of the allegations back in 2016 but declined to take action.

Toof is due back in court on January 7.

