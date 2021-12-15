Advertisement

Georgia teacher charged with child sexual assault appears in court

Matthew Toof appearing virtually in court Wednesday.
Matthew Toof appearing virtually in court Wednesday.(WCAX)
By Melissa Cooney
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 4:22 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. ALBANS, Vt. (WCAX) - A Franklin County school teacher charged last week with molesting a teenage girl made his first court appearance Wednesday.

Court documents say 39-year-old Matthew Toof, a sixth-grade teacher at Georgia Elementary Middle school, sexually assaulted a teenage girl several times beginning when she was 11. He was charged with aggravated sexual assault and lewd and lascivious conduct with a child.

The judge ordered Toof’s bail set at $50,000. He was remanded to the custody of his parents and will be under a 24/7 curfew. He will be able to have supervised contact with his own children.

“You are under obligation as custodians to report any violations of conditions of release. This is a difficult task and a lot to ask of you, but if he was to abscond or run away or go somewhere he’s not supposed to without you, you would be under the obligation to call the state’s attorney and the police immediately. Do you understand that?” Judge Howard VanBenthuysen asked Toof’s parents, Brian and Jenny Toof.

The Department for Children and Families is launching its own internal investigation into the matter after authorities say the state was first informed of the allegations back in 2016 but declined to take action.

Toof is due back in court on January 7.

Related Stories:

Franklin County parents confront school district about teacher sex charges

Franklin County teacher faces sex charges

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Colchester Police say a man died after he was hit by several cars Tuesday night on Route 15 in...
Colchester man dies after being hit by several cars
Gov. Phil Scott at Tuesday's briefing in Montpelier.
Scott says 5% of unvaccinated Vermonters are ‘the problem’
School Board members and the community bicker back and forth at Tuesday's meeting
Tensions bubble over at Rutland School Board over mascot replacement
File photo
2 women found guilty of interfering with bear hunters
The Burlington City Council Monday night approved a charter change to decriminalize sex work in...
Burlington City Council advances charter change to decriminalize sex work

Latest News

Fire crews responded Wednesday morning to Winchester Auto in Guilford.
Guilford autobody business destroyed in fire
mm
Channel 3's Steffen Parker recognized for arts advocacy
Plattsburgh's mayor has recommended Vt. State Police Capt. Michael Manley to lead the city's...
Plattsburgh mayor recommends Vt. trooper for city police chief
File photo
Welch announces $15M for weatherization programs
File photo
Vt. lawmakers plan to continue police reform efforts in January