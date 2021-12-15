‘The Great Resignation’ creates new job opportunities for people convicted of crimes

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The worker shortage is tough on businesses, but it’s a boon to people whose legal problems have made it difficult for them to find work.

Federal law prohibits federal employers and those that contract with the government from asking about conviction history until a conditional offer of employment has been made. And most states, including Vermont, have passed “ban the box” legislation. Such laws bar questions about convictions and arrests from job applications and delay background checks in the hiring process.

Darren Perron spoke with Seven Days’ Anne Wallace Allen, who wrote about the story in this week’s issue.

