Guilford autobody business destroyed in fire

GUILFORD, Vt. (WCAX) - Multiple explosions and a fire at an autobody shop in Guilford sent one person to the hospital Wednesday morning.

Firefighters from three different states responded around 10 a.m. to the fully involved fire at Winchester Auto.

Witnesses heard at least two explosions before the building burst into flame. “The fire was engulfing the entire building,” said Brattleboro Asst. Fire Chief Chuck Keir. “Initial findings were heavily involved garage fire with extension into the adjoining trailer.”

Firefighters were able to save the trailer but the garage where the fire started is a total loss.

“All of a sudden I heard a big bang,” said Heather Brown, who lives next door to the business. She says two people were working in the garage when a gas can caught fire, which then engulfed a car, before spreading to the rest of the structure. She says the landlord of the property was transported from the scene with burns. “He’s got smoke and stuff all over him and he’s got black soot and stuff and I said, ‘Holy crap.’ He said, ‘You have to call 911.’ And I said, ‘Yeah, I’m going to call right now.’”

One person living above the garage has been displaced and the Red Cross is assisting.

“I’m hoping he can salvage something because he lost everything. He can’t even drive his car because all his keys, his belongings and everything were in the house,” Brown said. She says her home only suffered smoke damage and the situation could have been much worse. “It’s just pretty scary you know. Thank God everybody is safe.”

The exact cause of the fire is still under investigation.

